Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%.

SUI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

