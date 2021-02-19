SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

SPWR stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

