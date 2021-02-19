SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of SPWR opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

