Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.31.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.52. 1,694,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.27. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.97 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.56.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

