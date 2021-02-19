Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Shares Up 5.6%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.44. 522,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 191,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

Get Support.com alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Support.com stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Support.com worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.