Susquehanna Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of LSCC opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock worth $134,258. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

