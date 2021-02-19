Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 346,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 14th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $8,546,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Suzano by 3,167.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 400,919 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 323,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 66,273 shares during the period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $13.69 on Friday. Suzano has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

