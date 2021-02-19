SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce sales of $945.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $913.00 million and the highest is $988.00 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $18.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $540.40. 283,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.38 and a 200 day moving average of $334.50. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $540.91.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,740,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,405,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 36,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

