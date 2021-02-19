SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) vs. Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) Head-To-Head Review

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Internap (OTCMKTS:INAPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SVMK and Internap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 10.31 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -39.80 Internap $291.51 million 0.01 -$138.25 million N/A N/A

SVMK has higher revenue and earnings than Internap.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -26.35% -29.97% -11.44% Internap N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SVMK and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 2 5 0 2.71 Internap 0 0 0 0 N/A

SVMK presently has a consensus price target of $27.57, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given SVMK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVMK is more favorable than Internap.

Summary

SVMK beats Internap on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Internap

InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably.

