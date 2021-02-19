Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,525 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises about 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE ALL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.86. 32,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

