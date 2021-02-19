Swarthmore Group Inc. Sells 12,905 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 3.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $711.67. 11,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $730.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $652.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

