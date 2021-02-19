Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Danske

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF opened at $17.80 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

