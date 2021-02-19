Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Danske cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BIOVF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 2,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.