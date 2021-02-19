Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $60,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 277,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

