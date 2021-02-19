Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of United Rentals worth $63,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 953,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $274.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $293.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

