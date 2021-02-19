Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $55,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

