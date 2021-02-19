SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0957 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0957 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 170.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00573330 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00033903 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.83 or 0.02360006 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 138,110,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,841,507 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

