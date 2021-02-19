Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:SNX opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.52. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 million and a PE ratio of -20.14. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

