Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 301,550 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock valued at $204,340,415. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

