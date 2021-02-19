Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.47 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.