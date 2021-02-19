Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) VP Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) VP Ramesh Ramakrishnan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TLIS traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 437,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,866. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

