Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $194.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.40 million to $217.90 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $233.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $938.95 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $985.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 18,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.