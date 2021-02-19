Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.47-1.57 EPS.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -364.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

