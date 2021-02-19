Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,000 Shares

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,235. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

