TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$70.00

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.80.

TRP traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

In related news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

