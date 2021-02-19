TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

TRP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 245,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,649. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

