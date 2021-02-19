TCF National Bank Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,921,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,854,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 647,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $128.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

