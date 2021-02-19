TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $34.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 586,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

