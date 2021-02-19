TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TechnoPro stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.