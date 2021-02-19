TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of TTGT opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.