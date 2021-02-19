Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.53.

TSE TECK.B traded up C$1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$29.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

