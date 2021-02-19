TEGNA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.88 on Friday. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TGNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

