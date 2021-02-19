Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on March 31st

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NYSE:HQL opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

