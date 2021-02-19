Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $12.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

TFX stock traded down $13.39 on Friday, reaching $390.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.54. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

