Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.80 Million

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $686.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $689.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.90 million. Teleflex reported sales of $680.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Teleflex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX stock traded down $13.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,513. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.54.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

