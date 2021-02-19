Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLGHY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$21.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

