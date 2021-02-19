Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMSNY. Bank of America lowered Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Temenos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $17.60 on Friday, reaching $144.90. 9,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,398. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

