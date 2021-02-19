Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) Shares Gap Up to $95.50

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), but opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (TENG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.