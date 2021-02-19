Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 5.9%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 12,131,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,156,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

