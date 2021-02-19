Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by 6.0% over the last three years.

NYSE TNC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,905. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. Tennant has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $85.31.

In related news, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $446,805.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,458.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,401 shares of company stock worth $3,107,984. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

