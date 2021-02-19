Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 7,323 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,203,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,766 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

MSFT stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

