TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $480,517.27

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One TenUp coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TenUp has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $480,517.27 and $389.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.

TenUp Coin Trading

TenUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

