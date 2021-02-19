Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 189,549 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 38.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $782.88. The company had a trading volume of 518,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $821.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.97. The firm has a market cap of $751.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

