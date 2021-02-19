Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

