Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

