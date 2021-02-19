Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 781 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.32.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $406,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $308.85 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

