Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FormFactor by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $8,711,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $10,949,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

