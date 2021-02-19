TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $18.87. TFF Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1,564 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFFP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $369.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, Director Robert S. Mills sold 55,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,077,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,215,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,425,956 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

