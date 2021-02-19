TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.