The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 5,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

